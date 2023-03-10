Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 468,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,109,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

ACRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $510.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas J. Manion bought 6,500 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas J. Manion bought 6,500 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $358,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,188 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,067 shares of company stock worth $1,074,015 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

