Acutus Medical (AFIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acutus Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

