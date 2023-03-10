Adalta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 4.5% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after buying an additional 765,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after buying an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,283. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.13.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.