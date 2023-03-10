Adalta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in ESAB by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ESAB by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ESAB by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,729 shares of company stock valued at $596,645.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB Announces Dividend

Shares of ESAB traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $63.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ESAB Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.