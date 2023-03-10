Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after buying an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

