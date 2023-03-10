Adalta Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,289,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,370,441. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.