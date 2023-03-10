Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of ADAP opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $184.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.22. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $32,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 63,723 shares of company stock valued at $113,002 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $91,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

