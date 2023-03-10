Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,513 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $83,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $194,264.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,581.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $30,243.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $194,264.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,581.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,212 shares of company stock valued at $335,977. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

