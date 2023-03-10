Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 34,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 580% from the average daily volume of 5,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Adhera Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

