Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMIGY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($32.90) to GBX 2,743 ($32.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.44) to GBX 1,650 ($19.84) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,367.00.
Admiral Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Admiral Group stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $35.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
