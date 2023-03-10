Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $19,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,230,000.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

