Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1,319.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.16% of Advance Auto Parts worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.8 %

AAP stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.75 and a 52 week high of $231.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.