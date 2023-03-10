Advent Capital Management DE Invests $588,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,074. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

