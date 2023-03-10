AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AECOM worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of AECOM by 23.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after buying an additional 1,036,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 120.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,497,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 307.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 307,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AECOM Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.