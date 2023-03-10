Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,173. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

