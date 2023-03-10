AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.11

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.38. AGC shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

AGC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

AGC Company Profile

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

