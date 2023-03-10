Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGTI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Agiliti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.88.

AGTI opened at $15.49 on Friday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti during the third quarter worth about $189,000.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

