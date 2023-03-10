AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) Plans Dividend of €0.06

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AIB Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of LON:AIBG traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 348.10 ($4.19). 39,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 338.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 278.38. AIB Group has a one year low of GBX 156 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 380.60 ($4.58). The stock has a market cap of £9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,338.85 and a beta of 1.83.
AIB Group Company Profile
