Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Air Industries Group stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

