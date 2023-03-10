Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ) Insider Dame Therese Walsh Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Rating) insider Dame Therese Walsh acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$117,750.00 ($79,026.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

