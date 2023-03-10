AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE BOS traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,656. The stock has a market cap of C$224.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$36.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.96.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,388.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,388. 35.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AirBoss of America Company Profile

BOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.57.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.