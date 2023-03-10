AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
AirBoss of America Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of TSE BOS traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,656. The stock has a market cap of C$224.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$36.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,388.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,388. 35.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
