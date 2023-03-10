Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
AIRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.
Airgain Stock Performance
Shares of AIRG stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 38,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,367. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
