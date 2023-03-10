Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 38,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,367. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

