Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alamo Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Shares of ALG opened at $178.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $186.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.30%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $470,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

