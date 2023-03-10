Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

NYSE:ALK opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

