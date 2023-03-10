Albemarle (ALB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Albemarle (NYSE: ALB):

2/21/2023 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $497.00 to $498.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $328.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Albemarle had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Albemarle had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

1/25/2023 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $461.00 to $497.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $298.00 to $305.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $362.00.

1/12/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $297.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $290.00.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $11.62 on Friday, hitting $225.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $172.78 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.18 and a 200-day moving average of $265.24.

Get Albemarle Co alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.