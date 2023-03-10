Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,204,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,558 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $29,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 290.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

