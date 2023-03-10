Alchemix USD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56,638.59 (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $238.36 million and $56,638.59 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alchemix USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00431321 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,860.16 or 0.29154467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.

The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).

The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

