Algert Global LLC Acquires 127,250 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,250 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,007 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 225,045 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 137,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,435,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $45.22 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.