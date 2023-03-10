Algert Global LLC Boosts Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $16,239,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,959,000 after buying an additional 182,164 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,612,000 after buying an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 67,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Palomar in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

