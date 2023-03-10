Algert Global LLC Grows Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.79.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $97.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

