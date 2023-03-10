Algert Global LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,496 shares of company stock worth $1,792,689. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

QLYS stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.75.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

