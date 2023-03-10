Algert Global LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.06%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

