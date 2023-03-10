Algert Global LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1,423.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,670,152 shares of company stock worth $297,784,317. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

