Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.30% of Patrick Industries worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $71.26 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,371.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,710. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

