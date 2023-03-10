Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 291.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of Wingstop worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.6 %

WING stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $193.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WING. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

