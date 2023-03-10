Algert Global LLC Invests $3.04 Million in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of BOK Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.24.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

