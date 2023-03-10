Algert Global LLC Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PDC Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

PDC Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,344,555. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

