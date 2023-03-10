Algert Global LLC Raises Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,157 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.23% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

