Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.8 %

ATD stock opened at C$64.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.54. The company has a market cap of C$63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$47.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.95.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

