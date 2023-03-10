Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 238,520 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.73% of NXP Semiconductors worth $661,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,988 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,772 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,631 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,317,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.33. 455,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

