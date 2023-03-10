Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,581,583 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $975,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.91. 4,260,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,176,747. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

