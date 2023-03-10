Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,668,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 602,711 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $735,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,784. The company has a market capitalization of $370.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total transaction of $69,925,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,884,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,624,509,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,777,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,340,703 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

