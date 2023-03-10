Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,570,825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,103,624 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.98% of Adobe worth $1,257,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.10. The company had a trading volume of 975,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

