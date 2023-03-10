Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $537.73 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,810 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.06% of AMETEK worth $537,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after purchasing an additional 357,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after buying an additional 143,765 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in AMETEK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,458,000 after buying an additional 159,056 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $2,400,378. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.01. 194,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,663. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.29 and a 200 day moving average of $133.77. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

