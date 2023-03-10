Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 208.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472,729 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347,929 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Tesla worth $921,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $176.64. 89,383,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,941,234. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average of $202.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

