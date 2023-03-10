Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,514,141 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,073,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,514,141 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.95% of TJX Companies worth $687,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $108,710,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.55. 1,278,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.