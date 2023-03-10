Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,318,582 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,498,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,318,582 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.9% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,870,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $118.39. 1,725,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.