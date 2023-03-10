Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.85

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.85 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13.85 ($0.17). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,919,131 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.74.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

