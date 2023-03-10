Alpha Finance Lab One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.05 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $138.80 million and $2.05 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.62 or 0.01392772 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012681 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.07 or 0.01686013 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

