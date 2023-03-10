Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

ALTG opened at $19.27 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $620.30 million, a P/E ratio of 96.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

