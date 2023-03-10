Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 3.0 %
ALTG opened at $19.27 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $620.30 million, a P/E ratio of 96.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.
